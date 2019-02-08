Knox County murder, robbery suspect captured in Michigan

A man accused of killing a bystander at a Knox County convenience store was arrested Friday.

Kentucky State Police say federal agents captured Phillip Lee Lewis, 24, in Flint, Michigan.

Lewis is charged with murder and first-degree robbery, and he may face other charges.

Troopers say Gary Wayne Medlin, 25, was killed Jan. 16 as he was trying to leave the A and B Quick Stop convenience store on U.S. 25 East between Barbourville and Corbin.

Lewis was also wanted out of Mississippi for a probation violation.