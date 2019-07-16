Tennessee woman arrested after reportedly assaulting man with pizza

According to court documents, a Knoxville woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly threw pizza at a man for "being attracted to younger women."

Officers report that the victim said Karie Garner had been drinking, and when he returned home from buying pizza she threw it at him and began arguing with him about his attraction to younger women.

Garner allegedly hit the victim in the face and chest. A second male victim told police he stepped in to stop Garner from attacking the man, but she allegedly scratched him and hit him in the stomach.

According to the report, the victims all had injuries consistent with their stories.

Documents further state police found no marks of a physical altercation on Garner and therefore police said they determined her to be the primary aggressor.

Garner was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault.

