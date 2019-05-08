Kraft giving moms a break, paying for Mother's Day babysitters

This Mother's Day, Kraft is helping mothers everywhere to a little less mothering.

The company says it will reimburse the cost of a babysitter up to $100.

According to care.com, one of the things moms want most is some alone time.

Kraft is giving mothers the chance to do just that; take a long nap, visit the spa or book a nice dinner.

The first step to take advantage of this deal is to, of course, get a babysitter on Mother's Day.

Then, visit Kraft's Mother's Day Away website and submit your receipt for the sitter.

Kraft will cover the bill up to $100.

The offer ends at 11:59 p.m. on May 19 or while funds last.

It is limited to one request per person or household, and parents at least 18-years-old.