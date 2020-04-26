Kroger CEO: All employees required to wear face masks

Beginning Sunday, all Kroger employees are required to wear face masks at work.

FOX19 reports that masks had already been required for some departments, but that has now been extended to all employees.

The face mask requirement is the latest in several safety measures Kroger has implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in April, the grocery chain began limiting the number of people allowed inside the stores at the same time. Kroger also added plexiglass shields at checkout lanes.

