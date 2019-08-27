Kroger Field offering new food options during games

The Big Blue Nation will have more foods to choose from when they visit concession stands this season.

The New Orleans style restaurant will begin to sell food at Kroger Field during the 2019-2020 season.

Kroger Field will offer Chick-Fil-A, Skyline Chili, House of 'Cue and Bourbon n' Toulouse starting this Saturday.

Local Cajun food favorite Bourbon n' Toulouse will be located between gates nine and 10 with Atomic Ramen.

Football fans will have eight opportunities to try the new eats with this year's eight home games.

Bourbon n' Toulouse co-owner Kevin Heathcoat said the whole initiative was UK's idea.

"The last two school years, UK has been aggressively trying to bring in local restaurants to their food service so that the students and their fan base can have a better experience of Lexington as a whole, instead of just having the standard hot dogs, hamburgers and pizzas," Heathcoat said.

UK football doesn't play Louisiana State University this year, so there's no Cajun competition, but the restaurant does have alligator on its menu.

Heathcoat said that should come in handy when UK plays the University of Florida on Sept. 14.

"We're just amazingly excited about the possibility of maybe eating some gator and beating the gators," he said.

Bourbon n' Toulouse will also be a food option at the Champions Dining Hall on the UK campus for one week every month.

