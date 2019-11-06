Kroger debuts new logo, launches rebranding campaign

On Wednesday, Kroger debuted a new logo as it ramps up a publicity campaign focusing on the company’s connection to its associates and customers.

“Kroger chose ‘Fresh for Everyone’ as our leading brand message because it is inclusive, clear and memorable, and supports our vision of serving America through food inspiration and uplift,” says Kroger’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, Mike Donnelly.

Along with the new logo, Kroger has created new, animated “Kroji” characters to represent customers, associates, and communities using the Kroger brand.

A mass media campaign is being mounted to spread the message of the company’s new direction.

