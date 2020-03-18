Kroger implementing COVID-19 procedures; hiring 500 employees

Kroger is implementing some steps to keep employees and customers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Inventory and Product Purchase Limits

Kroger says to ensure customers have access to in-demand products, they are working closely with suppliers to replenish their inventories.

They have also implemented maximums on certain high demand items such as hand sanitizers, some paper products, cleaning wipes, etc.

Health and Well-being

• Cleaning commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and food service counters, and cleaning shelves when restocking products.

• Sanitizing restrooms more frequently and restocking with supplies, including soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer.

• Adding extra hand sanitizer at cashier stations, food service counters, and all Pharmacy, The Little Clinic and Starbucks locations.

• Wiping down shopping carts, baskets and equipment.

• Partnering with our suppliers to replenish high-demand preparedness products.

• Continuing to provide our customers with free disinfectant wipes at our store entrances to sanitize their shopping carts or baskets.

• Maintaining industry-leading best practices for safe food handling.

For Associates

• Encouraging our associates to closely monitor their health and well-being.

• Providing hand sanitizer and tissues in breakrooms and meeting rooms.

• Asking our associates to stay home if they, or someone in their household, are sick.

• Providing financial support from our Helping Hands fund – a company-sponsored employee assistance fund – to associates who may be directly affected.

• Suspending business air travel for associates through March 31, 2020 and recommending virtual meetings.

For Customers

• Encouraging our customers and associates to follow the CDC’s suggested hygiene practices to reduce the spread of the virus.

• Recommending that our customers also practice safe food handling at home.

Kroger says they are also hiring about 500 part-time employees for the Louisville Division, which includes Kentucky, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois. Click here for more information.