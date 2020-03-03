Kroger limiting purchases on cleaners, cold and flu products

A major grocery chain is putting a limit on the purchase of certain cleaners, and cold and flu products.

Kroger stores in Lexington are now stopping customers from buying some products in bulk.

Kroger customers will start seeing these yellow signs that read "due to high demand and to support all customers we will be limiting the number of sanitization and cold and flu products to 5 per order."

This comes as new information and numbers on the novel coronavirus and flu are released.

Many customers we talked to weren't alarmed by the signs.

We ran into a mother who's also a nurse. She thinks this is a good reminder to people that supplies are limited.

"I'm not into that side of government, delegating who should do what and how much you should sell, but it might make sense," Megan Miller said. "I could see how people could come in and they could sell out. Like the same when it snows and you have bread and eggs."

Kroger says orders can be changed during pick up or delivery.

Kroger shoppers can also see the message online or on their store app.