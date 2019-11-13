Kroger makes $75K donation to God’s Pantry Food Bank

Kroger has made a $75,000 donation to God’s Pantry as part of the company’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.

The foundation helps feed hungry families in the community and aims to end hunger in local communities and eliminate company waste by 2025.

“Kroger believes that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable and delicious food, no matter who you are. We are so incredibly thankful for our partnership with God’s Pantry Food Bank and our team is committed to partnering with them to end hunger in our community,” said Erin Grant, Kroger spokeswoman.

Kroger stores and God’s Pantry Food Bank enjoy a longtime partnership, working to alleviate food insecurity struggles faced by some 250,000 in central and eastern Kentucky.

