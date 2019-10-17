Kroger testing cashback fees at Tates Creek location in Lexington

If you’re a shopper at Kroger's Tates Creek location, expect to pay the next time you get cashback at the register.

WKYT reached out to Kroger’s corporate offices Thursday morning after reports that the Tates Creek Road location was requesting fees for cashback services.

A spokesperson with the company confirmed they are testing the new system at the Tates Creek location.

Cincinnati stores started charging a cashback fee in July. When those fees went into effect, Kroger said they had no plans to expand the tests to Lexington, but as of Wednesday, that changed.

Tates Creek customers will now have to pay an extra 50 cents to receive up to $100 cashback at the checkout. Any amount over $100 will cost $3 with a Kroger Plus card, and $3.50 without.

