Kroger to begin selling CBD products in 17 states including Kentucky

The Kroger Co. is joining the growing list of retailers selling CBD products.

The Cincinnati-based grocery store chain will begin selling topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams in 17 states, The Detroit News reports.

Kentucky and Indiana are listed among the 17 states where Kroger will sell it’s new CBD products, Kroger’s Louisville Division Corporate Affairs Manager and Media Spokesperson Erin Grant confirmed.

“Like many retailers, we are offering our customers a highly-curated selection of topical products like lotions, balms, oils and creams that are infused with hemp-derived CBD,” Erin Rolfes with Kroger’s Cincinnati division said. "CBD is a naturally-occurring and non-intoxicating compound that has promising benefits and is permitted within federal and state regulations. Our limited selection of hemp-derived CBD topical products is from suppliers that have been reviewed for quality and safety. "

The U.S. Agricultural Department regulates industrial hemp production, but the Food and Drug Administration still does not recognize CBD as a ‘safe’ ingredient, the Detroit News says.

Local state governments also have their own regulations, they say.

In Kentucky, hemp derived CBD products are legal, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture says, but growing, handling, or processing hemp plants, viable seeds, leaf or floral materials without a hemp license is illegal.

Kentucky law states:

"It is unlawful for a person who does not hold a license issued by the department, or who is not an agent of a licensee, to cultivate, handle, process, or market living industrial hemp plants or viable seeds, leaf materials, or floral materials derived from industrial hemp. Penalties for persons who cultivate, handle, process, or market living industrial hemp plants or viable seeds, leaf materials, or floral materials derived from industrial hemp without a license are the same as those penalties that are applicable to persons who violate KRS Chapter 218A, relating to marijuana.”

Eric Halvorson with Kroger’s Central Division in Indianapolis says 89 Kroger stores in Indiana will soon offer a limited selection of topical CBD products.

He also says the products will be available through Ship.Kroger.com and Vitacost.com.

The Detroit News says their Michigan division clarified that Kroger’s offerings will have no THC content, which creates the marijuana high.

They say prices will range from $3.99 to $59.99 and brand names have not been made available.

Here is a list of the states where Kroger will sell CBD products, according to the retail giant:

Arizona

Arkansas

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Michigan

Missouri

Nevada

Oregon

S. Carolina

Tennessee

W.Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

