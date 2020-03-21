Kroger updates hours of operation; announces shopping hour for seniors

A press release from Kroger states that beginning March 23, Kroger and Jay C Food stores will adjust their hours of operation to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The hours will allow workers more time for store cleaning and stocking.

Kroger and Jay C Food will also dedicate the first hour of operation, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays to seniors over 60, and other higher-risk customers, as defined by the CDC.

“We know from the CDC that seniors and others with serious underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness,” said Erin Grant, corporate affairs manager for the Kroger Louisville division. “Many of our shoppers have shared with us their concerns for this most vulnerable group, so we believe they will respect this decision and hold off their shopping during these times.”

