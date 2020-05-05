Ky. Board of Cosmetology lays out safely guidelines for when salons reopen

The Kentucky Board of Cosmetology has drafted about six pages worth of guidelines detailing what beauty salons should do if they reopen on May 25.

[Safety Guidelines for reopening Cosmetology, Nail, and Esthetic Salons]

For one, the board is recommending that salons go by appointments only, scheduling clients either over the phone or online. If that’s not possible, the board suggests having a check-in system.

It also recommends asking clients if they’re feeling sick or if they’ve been around someone sick before entering.

As far as social distancing, the board says people should be spaced at least six feet apart at all times and should create additional space between booths if possible. It says employees should be required to wear masks and clients should wear them too if possible.

Instead of employees wearing disposable gloves, the board says they should wash their hands frequently. It’s also advising that all capes and tools be either discarded or disinfected between each use.

The Kentucky Board of Cosmetology has submitted these guidelines to the governor's office for review and are subject to change at the governor's discretion.