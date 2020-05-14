Ky. COVID-19 cases skewing toward younger age groups

As universities and school districts work to keep students safe, we're learning more of Kentucky's COVID-19 cases are skewing towards younger age groups.

(MGN)

We saw this trend early on in Tennessee and, for the most part, here in Kentucky, we've seen coronavirus affecting more people in their 50s and 60s.

But this is a first, there are now more people in their 20s with COVID-19 than people in their 60s. This is a graph showing 20-year-olds and 60-year-olds. These ages and numbers are tracked weekly:

The bright orange shows the 20-year-olds and that blue line directly underneath represents 60-year-olds.

You'll also see the number of cases involving people in their 30s, 40s and 50s is now over 1,000.

As more people return to work, and as our testing availability increases, these numbers will continue to change. What'll be interesting to see is if we continue to see a trend in more COVID-19 cases with our younger population.

