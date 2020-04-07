Ky. COVID-19 death rate higher than neighboring states

Kentucky has officially passed 1,000 cases of COVID-19 and 59 people in the commonwealth have died from virus so far.

When we look at our numbers, we're looking at a higher death rate here in Kentucky than any of our neighbors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 78 percent of patients in ICUs with COVID-19 have underlying health issues. and that includes issues that a high number of Kentuckians have including diabetes and high blood pressure.

Let's look at the numbers here. When it comes to overall cases, take a look at Kentucky:

We're at 1,008 and we've had 59 deaths with a 5.85 percent death rate. It's much higher than our neighbors and much higher than the national average.

There is some encouraging news out of this, only 70 of the 1,000 Kentucky COVID-19 patients are hospitalized right now.