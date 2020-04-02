Ky. Chinese American Association donates face masks to UK Hospital

Like other hospitals across the nation, hospitals in Kentucky are also in need of supplies.

They’re relying more and more on community donations to protect health care workers as they battle COVID-19.

One Lexington group is pitching in to help with a shortage of masks at hospitals.

Members of the Kentucky Chinese American Association say it took a community effort to raise money to purchase about 1,000 N95 masks.

Changzheng Wang, a member of the group, says the whole community came together in raising about $5,000 to purchase the masks.

“It was very hard to get some of these products because they are in high demand, says Wang. “We really had to go through many different vendors in trying to make sure the quality is good. We really had to reach out to a lot of our personal as well as professional contacts to find some of the places where we can get a hold of these products.”

He says faculty, staff, and students from local universities, as well as local businesses, donated money to a GoFundMe page the group had set up to raise money for the masks. Last week, the group also donated about $3,000 worth of masks to UK Hospital.

Back in February, the group raised about $9,000 to purchase a ventilator that was donated to a hospital in Wuhan, China.

Wang says the coronavirus pandemic hits close to home for members of the group, nearly all of them with relatives still living in China. Wang says one of his nieces worked as a nurse in Wuhan and had to undergo quarantine after testing positive for the virus.

Members of the Kentucky Chinese American Association tell me they plan to raise more money to purchase more even supplies and will donate them to first responders who need them.

UK Hospital is also accepting donations of cloth masks that healthcare workers can use to put over their N95 masks.

To find out how you can donate cloth masks just visit https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/COVID-19/handmade-mask-gown-donations.

To donate to the Kentucky Chinese American Association’s GoFundMe page, click here.

