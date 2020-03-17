Ky. General Assembly getting back to work amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Kentucky General Assembly is starting back Tuesday amid concerns of the coronavirus.

But the governor and legislative leaders say numerous precautions are being taken as critical legislation awaits to be passed.

The capitol is now off-limits to everyone except lawmakers, elected officials, staff and media.

The questions for many: Will social distancing and other measures be enough? And, can they pass what is legally required so everyone can go home?

A spokesperson for Senate President Robert Stivers says they are 100 percent focused on the budget.

As you may remember, the House passed their version of the spending plan on the same day Governor Beshear announced Kentucky's first case of COVID-19.

The Senate could vote on the budget by the end of this week and then it’s likely a conference committee will iron out differences next week.

It’s an eerie feeling in the Capitol Annex where there would usually be hundreds of people bustling about, lawmakers, lobbyists, media and staff. Now it’s almost empty.

Capital Annex is like a ghost town. Normally on a Tuesday morning during a legislative session these hallways would be bustling with lawmakers, lobbyists, staff, and people pushing bills. Eerie quiet. More at noon @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/LMd7XDfHq2 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) March 17, 2020

“When I walk around the hallways normally you can’t get stopped by someone, a citizen or a lobbyist or someone wanting to talk to you about whatever issue you have, now I could throw a baseball, I could kick a ball, no one is here to catch it," Rep. Jason Nemes said. "No one is here.”

Both House and Senate are set to gavel in at 2 p.m. Tuesday and legislative leadership tell us that discussions and plans for social distancing and the agenda for the remaining days of the session are ongoing.

Lawmakers are also likely to take up bills that could help school systems and small businesses impacted by coronavirus related shutdowns.