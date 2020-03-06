Ky. House passes $23 billion spending plan

The Kentucky House has passed the state's $23 billion spending plan.

Three bills in the state budget were approved Thursday in committee moving the bill to the full House Friday.

The Republican-led House changed what the Governor proposed as many expected they would. It is still heavy on education, however, it takes the money and spreads it out in further places.

For example, instead of a larger, $2,000 raise for teachers, it adds a one percent raise for all public employees from people who work at the capital to cooks and bus drivers in schools. Instead of 350 new social workers, 50 are added and existing workers will get a raise.

Not in the budget, is $34 million for the Kentucky Wired broadband internet program.

So, far there has been a lot of positive comments about the budget from both sides of the aisle.

"Pay raises a solution for people to stay longer, an incentive to help pensions,” said Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville.

“This is a step in the process," said Rep. Joni Jenkins, D-Minority Floor Leader. "Does it do everything I like, no, I am happy to vote yes. This House needs to stand strong. Things will change when it gets to the Senate.”

Many lawmakers say they are also glad that the budget does not include painful cuts previous budgets have.

One thing mentioned also Friday morning by the budget chairman is the language in the budget regarding wanting to make daylight savings time permanent. We’ll have to see more about what that is about.