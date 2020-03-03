Ky. House passes voter ID bill with changes; goes back to Senate

State lawmakers advanced a bill that could put some new requirements at the polling place this November.

Senate Bill 2 requires a photo ID when voting.

The House debated for more than two hours on SB 2 for passing it 62 to 35.

The bill is one of the top priorities of that chamber this year.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said when he was campaigning most people told him they wanted more checks and balances at the ballot box.

“You know, many years ago, in the old days, in small towns, where everyone knew everyone, voters did not need to identify themselves, but in the US today, where 40 million people move each year, and in urban areas were people don’t know those living in their apartment buildings,” said Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville.

The version before the house is a bit different than the one that cleared the Senate.

it would allow people to vote if the poll worker recognized them without a photo ID and would also allow ID in the form of a food stamp or EBT card.

Supporters say you need a photo ID to buy ballgame tickets or board a plane, so you should need one to vote too.

Tipton says 98 percent of Kentuckians already show a photo ID anyway, but in a state with close elections, this is needed.

Some opposed to the bill on the House floor said they feared the motivation behind this is political for this year’s elections.

“This is all part of a national effort, let’s just say it, the way it is, Senate Bill 2 is an attempt to block voters or marginalize them,” said Rep. Derrick Graham, R-Frankfort.

Because of the floor amendments passed and the changes made, the bill has to go back to the Senate before it goes to the governor.

Governor Beshear says he has also issues with the bill. He said Tuesday morning voting should be made easier, not more difficult.