Ky. National Guard deployed as part of state of emergency

As part of the state of emergency issued by Governor Beshear, the Kentucky National Guard has been deployed.

But what does that mean? And more importantly, what does it not mean?

We went to the Boone Center of the National Guard in Frankfort Monday where the guard is preparing to support the governor's initiatives.

We are told that it does not include preparing to institute martial law or to establish a security force to keep people in their homes.

“We are definitely not performing martial law," General Jeffrey Wilkerson said. "We are here to support, augment and enable the local agencies, the governor’s initiatives.”

We saw guardsmen and women monitoring supplies and personnel and once Kentucky does receive more medical equipment and supplies, they will work to make sure they get to the right places and people.

"To support the first responders and the medical networks," General Wilkerson said. "For example, we have used some warehousing space to break down the national stockpile. To provide PPE to first responders in the medical system."

Right now, there are about 50 additional personnel working, but we're told those numbers will rise once supplies arrive in Kentucky.

National Guard officials say they are also making sure they are doing their work apart from one another to keep the virus from spreading within their personnel.