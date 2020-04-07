Ky. National Guard troops helping food banks keep people fed

Many more families in central Kentucky are in need of food due to the COVID-19 situation and the Kentucky National Guard is here to help.

(WKYT)

Governor Andy Beshear announced the state’s National Guard would deploy soldiers to four regional food banks. About 20 soldiers are preparing emergency food boxes for God's Pantry Food Bank.

“There are about 250,000 people that are food insecure in central and eastern Kentucky," said Michael Halligan, CEO God's Pantry Food Bank. "That number is going to grow. That number is going to grow substantially because of the loss of jobs, because of the furlough.”

The meals will be distributed to families by curbside pick up to promote social distancing.

Monday, the Natural Guard prepped about 1,400 food boxes for God's Pantry. The goal is to prepare 10,000 food boxes over the next two weeks.

The Kentucky National Guard is also working with food banks in Elizabethtown and Wilder, Kentucky to prepare as many meals for families as possible.

If you need food assistance you visit God's Pantry's website.

If you want to help out at this time God's Pantry is asking for financial donations.