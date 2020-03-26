Ky. Supreme Court declines to rule yet on death penalty defendants under 21

The Kentucky Supreme Court declined to rule, at least for now, on whether criminal defendants between ages 18 and 21 can face the death penalty.

This comes after a Fayette Circuit judge ruled the death penalty is unconstitutional for defendants who are under the age of 21 when a crime is committed.

His ruling involves two murder cases in Fayette County.

Efrain Diaz Jr. and Justin Smith are charged in the 2015 murder of UK student Jonathan Krueger.

Travis Bredhold is charged in the 2013 murder of a gas station attendant.

The state supreme court says because the trials have not been held yet it's too early or them to make a decision.