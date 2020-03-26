Ky. Supreme Court extends suspension of most in-person court proceedings

The suspension of most in-person court proceedings in Kentucky has been extended two weeks due to the state's ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The Kentucky Supreme Court initially called for the suspension from March 16 through April 10.

The court has since announced that suspension has been extended to April 24.

The release says there will be exceptions for emergency matters.

The Supreme Court says judges should use telephonic or video technology for all necessary hearings.

“The Judicial Branch provides essential, constitutionally mandated services to the citizens of the commonwealth,” Chief Justice Minton said. “Unlike retail businesses, we cannot completely shut our doors to the public.”

The Supreme Court itself has also canceled all March oral arguments.