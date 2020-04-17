Ky. agriculture commissioner talks about COVID-19 impact on farmers

The spring harvest season is quickly approaching and for Eckert's Orchard in Woodford County they're preparing for opening day, but this year will look a little different for their customer.

At this time, Eckert's is still planning to open on April 25, but due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the orchard is having to make some changes.

The general manager at Eckert's Orchard, Megan Fields, says they will be following CDC and state guidelines by making sure to practice safe social distancing and only allowing one customer in their store per household.

Fields says workers will also be wearing gloves and masks at all times and making sure to take extra precautions with their store and products to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ll continue to sanitize constantly, just like other folks are having to do. Our crew will pick with gloves on, so the fruit will not be touched with human hands, it will be touched through gloved hands,” said Fields.

On top of the changes they've made during this pandemic, the orchard has also had to protect crops from the hard freezes we've experienced the past few mornings.