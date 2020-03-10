Ky. bill to require paid sick days filed in response to coronavirus

Louisville Democrat Morgan McGarvey has filed a bill that would require employers to offer paid sick leave in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Senate Bill 282 would allow an employee to begin accruing paid sick leave after being with a company for 30 days.

“Employers should realize that it is in their best interest to provide sick workers with time off,” Sen. McGarvey said in a statement. “Having a potentially sick employee puts others at risk, and we mustn’t take the health crisis we have on our hands lightly.”

If passed, the measure would require employers to grant 24 hours, or three sick days, to an employee each calendar year.