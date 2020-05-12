Ky. boy on ventilator with rare condition possibly linked to COVID-19

Doctors are seeing a rare condition in children called Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome.

Health experts think it may be linked to COVID-19 but can’t say so for sure. That’s because not all children with the syndrome have tested positive for COVID-19, although a fair number have.

“Basically it sounds like a combination of Kawasaki disease and as well as a toxic shock type syndrome," said Dr. Ryan Stanton, ER physician. "There’s been some association in China, Europe, and the United States in children. Basically the initial infection the immune system just gets really cranked up and goes overboard and starts attacking everything else.”

At least three children in New York have died from the syndrome, and authorities there are monitoring at least 85 other cases.

Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a 10-year-old child in Kentucky has the syndrome and is currently on a ventilator. Public health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack explained the syndrome has no clear pattern yet, with symptoms ranging from abdominal pain to a respiratory infection.

As doctors try to figure out if there’s a link between COVID-19 and the syndrome, they say children should follow the same recommend guidelines for adults such as social distancing, wearing a mask, and washing hands frequently.

Doctors say if you notice any symptoms in your child like prolonged high fever, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or a change in skin color, seek medical help immediately.