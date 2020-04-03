Ky. coronavirus death rate rises above bordering states

Kentucky's announced coronavirus-related death rate is higher than all of the states that border it, an analysis of the data shows.

Kentucky has reported 37 deaths out of 831 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a rate of 4.45 percent.





Indiana: 101 deaths from 3,437 cases (2.94 percent)



Ohio: 91 deaths from 3,312 cases (2.75 percent)



Illinois: 210 deaths from 8,904 cases (2.36 percent)



Virginia: 46 deaths from 2,012 cases (2.29 percent)



Tennessee: 37 deaths from 3,067 cases (1.21 percent)



Missouri: 19 deaths from 2,113 cases (0.90 percent)



West Virginia: two deaths from 237 cases (0.84 percent)



Numbers are current as of the latest daily update provided by each state Friday.

Kentucky's rate could decline as testing becomes more widespread and those with less serious cases of the virus are tested.

The worldwide death rate for the disease is 5.39 percent (58,773 total deaths out of 1,088,878 cases) as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The death rate in the United States is half that: 2.55 percent (6,889 total deaths out of 270,473 cases).

At a news conference on Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state's high population of people with diabetes, heart disease and lung cancer make the state particularly vulnerable to the virus.

"Those are the pre-existing conditions that this virus comes for," he said.

The governor also announced that at least 228 people in the state have fully recovered from COVID-19.

