Ky. exceeds White House recommendation for monthly COVID-19 tests

Governor Beshear says Kentucky can now test more than the White House suggests each month, and that's good news as we look to ease more restrictions.

We're expecting to get a lot more numbers in from Madison County soon, a new testing location opens up in Richmond next week and that's going to contribute to our overall test numbers.

Look at this chart:

Kentucky has tested about 2.63 percent of its population. That is above federal government guidelines. And when we look at our overall case count, we're still seeing quite a few in western Kentucky, that includes Warren County.

Staff at a hospital there had dozens of cases.

Warren remains second in the state for coronavirus cases.

Fayette county jumped to third in the state, with more than 200 cases coming from the Federal Medical Center. Jefferson County still has the most coronavirus cases at 1,767.

We're still averaging about 150 new cases a day. We were slightly higher Thursday with 199.