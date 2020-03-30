Ky. first responders remind people not to abuse emergency services

First responders in Pulaski County are reminding people not to abuse emergency services, especially when they could be stretched thin.

(WKYT)

They help us when we're incredibly sick, having a stroke, heart attack, seizure and other medical issues.

But lately, medics in Somerset are having to answer countless calls for something else: COVID-19. Or at least, people who think they may have it.

Some showing symptoms, many of them not.

Of course, that doesn't mean you don't have the illness, but EMS workers throughout the country are still without COVID-19 tests and testing in Kentucky still isn't readily available.

Only medical professionals typically at hospitals have the ability to test you for the illness and even then they're asking if you have symptoms, to stay in your car and they'll come to you with a test.

But as more calls are coming into the ambulance service, it's not only slowing their ability to answer other calls, it's putting their own workers at risk.

"It has changed your method of treatment a little bit because a nebulizer for respiratory problems increases the risk of the providers being infected because of the aerosolizing producing in a small area in the back of an ambulance," said Steven Eubank, Somerset-Pulaski Co. EMS chief. "So, unless it's really needed them to hold off on that until they get to the hospital."

Chief Eubank says if you think you have COVID-19 call your medical provider, not your ems service. They're going to be able to get you the testing you need to find out if you're well or not.