Ky. hair stylists thinking about COVID-19 precautions before they can reopen

Hair salons in Kentucky are still closed right now, but some stylists are already planning how they'll operate their businesses when they're allowed to open again.

We talked to Salon Bleu owner Deata Gregory the day she was asked to close her salon in March. Since then, she's been at home, but her mind has stayed fixed on getting back to work.

There's no telling when she'll be able to open her doors again or what it will look like. But she's been keeping an eye out on cosmetology regulations and what other states like Georgia are doing to prepare.

Wearing face masks, gloves, having clients take their temperatures when they walk in, all things she's expecting. And some solutions to distancing have her wondering how scheduling will be handled.

"If you can't have more than 10 people in the salon at a time and that's gonna limit your staffing so then you're gonna have to have a staggered staff maybe somebody works Monday, Wednesday, Friday and another person most Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and do it that way," Gregory said. "At least you're back to working are you working at full throttle."

It was Monday Governor Beshear said that on Wednesday he would be getting more details about the opening of more businesses and the details on the gradual lifting of some regulations.