Ky. health care providers prepare to reopen under strict guidelines

Governor Beshear says a limited number of medical-related offices will be allowed to reopen next week.

Starting Monday, health care clinics, dentists, chiropractors and a few others closed during the pandemic will be allowed to reopen, but with strict guidelines to follow.

On Thursday Dr. Steven Stack went over the guidelines.

It impacts health care clinics and medical offices, physical therapy, and chiropractors, optometrists, and dental offices.

As part of this, waiting rooms cannot be used, people will have to wait in their cars, there will be screening, and enhanced sanitizing, staff have to wear surgical or procedural masks. Chiropractors have been closed for weeks and are anxious to start seeing clients again.

Dentists tell us some very limited procedures have been going on such as root canals and tooth pulls. They tell say they are still waiting to hear back from their various boards and associations on more specific details on how they can offer regular services.

Health care offices will not allow any visitors unless minors need an adult to accompany them to an appointment.