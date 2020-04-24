Ky. health leaders cautiously optimistic as they see small plateau in COVID-19 cases

As healthcare services begin to reopen, Governor Beshear says some things need to be in place before more businesses can start the process. That includes more testing and seeing a decline in the rate of cases.

(MGN)

We are starting to get more results from the expanded testing across the state.

This is adding to our number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. But it's not pushing us ahead of any of our neighbors when it comes to the number of residents with the virus.

Kentucky is low on that list:

We have more than 3,400 people with coronavirus here in Kentucky.

Illinois is by far our neighbor with the most people infected, more than 36,000.

Health leaders keep saying they're cautiously optimistic we're improving. And that's because they're looking at a small plateau. They're looking at three-day averages and how our climb seems to be slowing down.

But before the governor does anything he's looking to meet the guidelines from the federal government before reopening. They include a 14-day drop in cases.