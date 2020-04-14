Ky. lawmakers return to capital to discuss governor's vetoes

Kentucky lawmakers say they have a lot of work to do in the final two days of the legislative session.

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky

The House and Senate are gaveling back in Tuesday, rushing to finish the 2020 legislative session all the while, trying to adhere to social distancing rules in a COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the last days lawmakers are allowed to meet, but keep in mind their normal 60-day session has already been reduced by 7 days because of the coronavirus.

Final two days of the “regular” 2020 gen assembly session is underway. It seems anything but. pic.twitter.com/gBvjqXpSpd — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 14, 2020

These two days are usually set aside to consider overrides to vetoes, but lawmakers can also still pass other bills. However, they run the risk that the governor can veto those and representatives and senators won't be able to do anything about that.

Governor Beshear has said he has used his line-item veto power to take out several things in the budget but nothing that deals with any specific spending measure. He said he simply wanted to take out anything that limits his flexibility in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

The governor has also vetoed the voter ID bill which would require voters to show a photo Id when going to the polls.

Senator Damon Thayer says they plan to take up that and several other important issues dealing with the coronavirus.

“Potentially looking at some temporary tax relief when we get reopened,” Sen. Damon Thayer said.

Governor Beshear said he is concerned about lawmakers meeting both of these final two days.

“And what we got is a group of people coming from all over the Commonwealth and from places that we real hot spots,” Gov. Beshear said.

Governor Beshear also vetoed a bill that would require Secretary of State Michael Adams' approval when the governor makes changes during a state of emergency in an election year. Adams says that bill will allow him and the governor to work together in changing the time, place or manner of an election, and says the governor is playing partisan games in vetoing that.

The final two days of the legislature are also taking place inside a capitol building and annex closed to the public because of the pandemic, however, there are ways for the public to watch proceedings online through the Legislative Research Commission and KET.