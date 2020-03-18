Ky. lawmakers working on numerous bills despite Beshear's call to focus on budget, COVID-19

Lawmakers are working again Wednesday on numerous bills, despite the governor’s call for them to only focus on the budget and COVID-19 related issues.

Not all lawmakers agree on the current procedure. but others say since they are already up, they can still work on other bills.

Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear was pretty clear, and quite blunt, on what the legislature should do: either quickly pass a budget or adjourn and let him call a special session just to pass a budget.

But committee meetings resumed Wednesday, with numerous other bills on the agenda.

There are at least 10 committee meetings on the schedule Wednesday to consider more than 30 bills.

Keep in mind the capitol building and the annex remain closed to the public.

In a health and welfare committee room, lawmakers were spread out and there was almost no one in the audience area.

Some lawmakers agree with what the governor said about focusing on the budget and COVID-19, while others say while they are in Frankfort to consider mandated legislation and there’s other work they can do.

The House and Senate are both scheduled to gavel in at 2 p.m. Wednesday, their normal legislative day schedule.

Tuesday we did see examples of social distancing, with even some lawmakers sitting up in the gallery and walking downstairs to cast their votes. However, some lawmakers also were sitting in close proximity to each other.

“Everyone is saying this is a disease that spreads from person to person yet here we are congregating people from all over the state in committee rooms and on the floor,” said Sen. Morgan McGarvey.

The legislature by order of the state constitution must end by April 15 and a budget needs to be passed to take effect by July 1.