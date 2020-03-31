Ky. legislative staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 9:50 AM, Mar 31, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky legislative staffer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Senate minority spokesperson Micah Goff confirms they were made aware of the situation Monday that a staff member of the Legislative Research Commission tested positive.

Goff says no details were released other than the staffer had been home since March 16.

We're told the person is a non-partisan staffer that worked for committee staff.

The LRC says co-workers who had contact with the staff member have also been informed and they will follow any applicable self-isolation and quarantine protocols.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus