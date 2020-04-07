Ky. nurse heading to New York to help with COVID-19 crisis

New York is one of the areas hardest hit by COVID-19 in the country and one Kentucky nurse is going there to help.

(WKYT)

Casey Jackson normally works as a critical care nurse at Saint Joseph Hospital as well as in Clark County. She told us after seeing the need in New York she felt compelled to go there to put her training to use.

Monday, New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, said they are beyond capacity for ventilators. He also said their healthcare system is running at a red line and they couldn’t maintain that level for long.

For Jackson, seeing what the healthcare workers in New York City are going through led her to agree to go there, to work for at least two months. She tells us because so many Kentuckians are staying inside, the healthcare system here is in relatively good shape. But in New York, where so many people are packed together, they need all the help they can get.

She told me it was hearing first-hand accounts from the nurses and doctors in New York that led to her decision.

"My specialty is critical care so it’s not ER triage that people initially think of when they think of New York," Jackson said. "A normal ICU nurse is used to taking care of two, maybe three patients at a time. Nurses in New York right now are taking care of five and six. And those patients are on ventilators, they are on generators that are at absolute max capacity of oxygen we could potentially give them and still not doing well."

She told us the hardest part about this has been not being able to see her two children. She’s chosen to stay away from them as long as she’s taken care of COVID-19 patients.

Jackson expects to come back to Kentucky sometime in June. She told us there will be a 14-day self-quarantine before she’s able to return to work.

Jackson also said anyone interested in going should check with their current employer to know how it will impact their status. She expects to return to work in Clark County but will resign from Saint Joseph as part of that trip.