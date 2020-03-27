Ky. sees biggest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Kentucky saw the biggest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The 50 new cases brings the state's total to 248 and Governor Beshear says we still haven't reached the peak of the outbreak.

We are seeing more cases in Fayette and Jefferson counties. Out of those cases, more women than men have coronavirus in Kentucky.

Since March 18, we're seeing the biggest increase in cases in two age groups, people in their 20s and people in their 50s.

Keep in mind, these numbers are for confirmed cases where we know the age of the patient.

There were a significant amount of new cases in each age group this past week. 33 new cases in one week of patients in their 50s and the same number 33 new cases of patients in their 20s.