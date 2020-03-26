Ky. sees spike of COVID-19 patients in their 20s this week

Cases of COVID-19 are nearing 200 in the commonwealth.

We've also learned about the state's fifth death related to the virus.

We currently have 198 official confirmed cases. And those cases stretch from western to eastern Kentucky.

Fayette and Jefferson are still the counties with the most confirmed cases.

And while the numbers are close, women still outnumber men when it comes to confirmed cases.

People in their 60s remain the biggest age group with COVID-19, but if you break down those numbers more, you'll see an interesting development.

This week, the number of people in their 20s with COVID-19 rose to 29, that's a 2,800% increase.

People in their 60's increased as well, but not nearly at the same rate, nearly 250%.

There are a number of reasons why we could be seeing this increase in COVID-19 cases in people in their 20s. The governor said Wednesday, one confirmed case had just returned from a spring break trip to Florida.