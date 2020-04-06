Ky. tourism industry takes huge hit during COVID-19 crisis

The state’s tourism industry has taken a huge hit during COVID-19.

Local tourism officials are having to be creative to keep their industry active people are told not to travel.

Last week, we were told that many hotels are either empty or near empty and just about every destination people would go to during this time is either closed or reduced to limited traffic. Some places that are used to seeing people coming in are now resorting to either delivering or curbside service.

This is also a time for destinations to educate people about what is offered so, once everything does open back up, people will be more aware of what could possibly be close by.

Businesses are being encouraged to offer a shop online page if they don’t do that already.

There are quick, simple videos being offered to support restaurants, retail shops, and wineries. And some hotels are even offering rentals of their rooms for people who would rather have a more secluded or private office away from their home.

“But, if home is not a good place for them to be trying to work from, then you can use a hotel room as a day room for your teleworking,” said Hank Phillips, Kentucky Tourism Industry Association.

Phillips says some hotels are working with doctors and nurses who need a more isolated place to stay while dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kentucky tourism officials say the CARES Act did not include any funds for their industry and are hoping future relief may come in the future.