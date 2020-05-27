Ky. working to test everyone for COVID-19 at long-term care facilities

The state is working hard to test everyone at Kentucky's long-term care facilities.

Coronavirus in the nursing home. Pixabay photo via MGN.

Those facilities house the most vulnerable group to contract coronavirus.

Governor Beshear has made testing at nursing homes a priority and those numbers are starting to come in.

We are looking at more than 1,100 nursing home residents with COVID-19 and more than 500 staff members have it. 217 residents and staff have died from the virus.

When we look at a map of the state, Jefferson County has the highest numbers here.

It's no surprise, as they are highest when it comes to overall coronavirus cases.

At one nursing home in Louisville, facility-wide testing confirmed 39 residents and 26 employees had coronavirus.

"Those folks who were asymptomatic began to show symptoms, particularly the staff. So as time went on, it became apparent that the facility was going to have a very tough time, providing enough staff to the residents that they had in that facility," said Sec. Eric Friedlander

Residents there went to the hospital and staff went home. They are now under quarantine.