LFCHD now requiring people to wear face masks to come to in-person clinic

When to ease restrictions is becoming a hot button issue in states across America, but here in Lexington, some offices are adding new restrictions even as the curve seems to be flattening.

There's a new rule if you come to an in-person clinic at the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

"We are following the latest CDC guidelines for healthcare industries," said Kevin Hall with the health department. "So, anyone who comes to a public health clinic or our WICC clinic are required to wear a face mask."

Hall says he hopes that's not many people. The health department has been limiting the number of in-person services they host and are moving many of them over the phone as another way to social distance.

Hall says that's working.

"We've only had a hand full of people show concern or confusion about why we're doing this," Hall said. "When we explain to them is about protecting you, so you don't come in and potentially get exposed and it's also about protecting others from getting exposed to COVID19, we've had no issues."

And it's not just for the health department. Hall says that numbers are showing progress in Lexington and he credits measures like social distancing.

"The good news is in Lexington the numbers have been slowing down," Hall said. "We have been in the single digits for a few days now when it comes to confirmed cases and we haven't had a reported death since early April. We do believe that the social distancing, the physical distancing that the people of Lexington have put in place are going to pay off and we will continue to see these numbers hopefully stay low."

But Hall says we're not out of the woods yet. More testing and more data need to be collected before they can make a definitive statement.

"It is still just a small data set and it's still just a small amount of time," Hall said. "We want to see continued days with these numbers before we can start saying that the methods are working and perhaps the worst is behind us.If people are worried then we're right there with you. I'm worried personally, we're all worried about COVID19 which is why we're trying to talk to people to tell them stay the course."