LFCHD reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Tuesday, the health dept. reported a total of 28 new cases over Memorial Day weekend.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

The county's totals are now up to 645 cases and 13 deaths.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, the number of cases at Lexington's Federal Medical Center is 213 inmates and four staff members. That's an increase of one inmate and one staff member since the last report.

There have been four reported COVID-19 related deaths of inmates at the facility.

The state's official COVID-19 totals are now 8,951 cases and 394 deaths.