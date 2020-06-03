LFUCG receives federal coronavirus funding

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Wednesday Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government received $478,748 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The federal resources, made available by the CARES Act, will be used to help Lexington’s coronavirus response efforts.

The money can be used for overtime pay for first responders and medical professionals, as well as to buy personal protection equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizer, and other coronavirus-related priorities

To date, the Lexington-Fayette County community has received more than $81 million in federal assistance.

That funding includes $47 million for UK HealthCare, $18 million for UK and its students, $3.8 million for UK’s Center of Excellence in Rural Health, funding for UK’s College of Nursing for telehealth training, $9.5 million for Bluegrass Airport, and $3 million for local housing programs.