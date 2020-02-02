LG&E, KU warn of scams targeting customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities are warning customers of potential scammers posing as company representatives for the purposes of gathering customers’ personal information.

A release states that scammers may contact customers through Facebook, claiming to be a utility employee. Some may ask customers to pay a bill over the phone or in person, others may offer to help customers pay their bill, while still others may threaten to disconnect electric or natural gas service.

LG&E and KU say they will never contact a customer to demand payment, ask for a credit card or debit card number, or other personal identification. They are asking customers who receive a suspicious phone call, social media message, email, or letter to call the utility company first to ensure the communication is legitimate.

The utility company has also posted a webpage with additional tips for recognizing and protecting customers from scams.

 
