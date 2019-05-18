LHS looking for a few good homes during National Pet Adoption Weekend

It's 'National Pet Adoption Weekend' at PetSmart, and the Lexington store is packed with furry friends looking for good homes.

The Lexington Humane Society has dogs, cats, and even other animals available at the Hamburg PetSmart this weekend, all hoping to find a family.

All adoptions include spay or neuter, a microchip, and up-to-date vaccines.

They also have a prize wheel you can spin for the chance to win a discounted adoption fee.

The adoption center at PetSmart is open tonight until 9 p.m., and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The humane society's main adoption center on Old Frankfort Pike is closed this weekend, so personnel can attend the adoption event at PetSmart.

