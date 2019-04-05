LISTEN | Kentucky native Billy Ray Cyrus joins forces with rapper on remix

Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus has joined forces with rapper Lil Nas X for a remix of a song that was removed from the Billboard country charts.

The song, "Old Town Road," debuted on the charts in March and received viral status on social media. The song reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot Country chart for the week of Mar. 16, but it was removed because it didn't embrace enough elements of country music.

Lil Nas X was able to get some help from the Kentucky native for a remix, which he hopes will help get the song back on the country charts.

Take a listen below.