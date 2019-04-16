LISTEN: Cynthia Ellingsen featured on Uniquely Kentucky

On the latest episode of Uniquely Kentucky:

Cynthia Ellingsen is the author of several contemporary novels for women, including her bestselling "Starlight Cove" series, as well as a middle-grade novel.

Her other works include "Marriage Matters" and "The Whole Package."

The wife and mother says she has been writing her whole life and dreamed of one day being a published author.

Ellingsen's work has been translated into many different languages.

She is a Michigan native and currently lives in Lexington, KY, with her family.

Connect with her at www.cynthiaellingsen.com.