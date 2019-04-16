LISTEN: Cynthia Ellingsen featured on Uniquely Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Uniquely Kentucky:

Cynthia Ellingsen is the author of several contemporary novels for women, including her bestselling "Starlight Cove" series, as well as a middle-grade novel.

You can listen to Amber Philpott's latest podcast with Ellingsen below.

Her other works include "Marriage Matters" and "The Whole Package."

The wife and mother says she has been writing her whole life and dreamed of one day being a published author.

Ellingsen's work has been translated into many different languages.

She is a Michigan native and currently lives in Lexington, KY, with her family.

Connect with her at www.cynthiaellingsen.com.

 
