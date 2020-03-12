Two more COVID-19 cases announced bringing state total to 10

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held another press conference to give updates about the COVID-19 outbreak in Kentucky.
He said there are two more cases in Kentucky. One in Jefferson County and another in Fayette County. That brings the state total to 10 cases.
We're told both of those people are in isolation. One is being treated at the hospital, the other at home.
Governor says they are working to establish 3 labs to test possible infections of Coronavirus.— Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) March 12, 2020