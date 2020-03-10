LIVE @ 5: Gov. Beshear to give more updates about coronavirus

Governor Andy Beshear is set to hold another press conference to give more updates on the coronavirus situation in Kentucky.

He is set to speak at 5 p.m. and we'll stream it live here:

At this time, there are at least six confirmed cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 here in Kentucky.





Tuesday morning, Gov. Beshear gave more information about those patients. He said all three Harrison County cases are connected. They are a 27-year-old woman, a 67-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man.

The Lexington cases are two men, a 49-year-old and a 68-year-old. The Jefferson County case is a 69-year-old man.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said all six patients are showing signs of improvement.