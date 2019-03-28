LIVE | Kentucky, Houston hold news conferences ahead of Sweet 16 matchup

The Kentucky Wildcats and Houston Cougars are addressing the media one day before the two teams tip off in the Sweet 16.

The 2-seed Kentucky is a slight favorite against the 3-seed Cougars.

Many questions surround the health of sophomore PJ Washington, as Kentucky's leading scorer and rebounder is continuing to recover from a foot sprain.

Washington tweeted a video showing him walking in basketball shoes, but he was later seen in a walking boot before the team traveled to Kansas City.

The winner of Friday's game will play the winner of North Carolina and Auburn in the Elite Eight. Kentucky was 3-0 against those two teams in the regular season.